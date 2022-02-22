Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UAA. Cowen reduced their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $26,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

