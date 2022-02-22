Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

