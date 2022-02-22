Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Unisys stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33. Unisys has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Unisys by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Unisys by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Unisys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

