United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.
