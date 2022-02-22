United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.