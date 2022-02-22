United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 5,226 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

BATS IBMM opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

