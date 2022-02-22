United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $194.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

