United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

