United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

