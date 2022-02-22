United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $84,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.