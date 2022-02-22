United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.50. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,850. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,411 shares of company stock worth $10,282,349. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.