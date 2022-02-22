United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.50. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,850. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,411 shares of company stock worth $10,282,349. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in United Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

