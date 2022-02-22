Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.61 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $393.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

