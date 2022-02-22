Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.61 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $393.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
