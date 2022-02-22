UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.24. 197,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,404,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $676.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
