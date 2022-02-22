UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.24. 197,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,404,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $676.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.