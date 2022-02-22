Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.