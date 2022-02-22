Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $191.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

