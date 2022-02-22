Utah Retirement Systems Sells 953 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,742,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,589. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $615.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $621.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

