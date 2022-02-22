Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $178.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.01 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

