UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. UTStarcom shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 12,816 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.
UTStarcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTSI)
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.
