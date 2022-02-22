V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.16. 2,831,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

