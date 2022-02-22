VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.50

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 966268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 412,522 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

