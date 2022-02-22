VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.50

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 966268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 412,522 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

