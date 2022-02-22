Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

