Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00.

