Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 72,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.