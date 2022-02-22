Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,473,915 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,384,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,394,000 after buying an additional 823,608 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,054,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after purchasing an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,080,000.

VMBS opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

