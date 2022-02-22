Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Headinvest LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

