Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 574.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. 70,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

