Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.
NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $73.46.
In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after acquiring an additional 457,206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
