Venus Market Capitalization Tops $103.01 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $103.01 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $8.55 or 0.00022506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,937.42 or 0.99849122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00064518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00317870 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

