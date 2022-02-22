Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

