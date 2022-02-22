Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 24,900 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 151.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.