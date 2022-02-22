Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,853 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 346,024 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 360.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

