Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $772,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

Shares of JBHT opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average is $188.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

