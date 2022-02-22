Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.17% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $641.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

