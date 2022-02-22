Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,532 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $28,722,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 33.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

NYSE WK opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -165.08 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

