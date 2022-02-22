Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,104 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4,175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dover by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

