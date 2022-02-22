Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 8,522 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 178,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

