Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,587,000 after purchasing an additional 104,972 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 338,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. 338,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

