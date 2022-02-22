Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 428,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.04% of Vermilion Energy worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VET opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

