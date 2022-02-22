Vestcor Inc Grows Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 244.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 61,529 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $783.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.