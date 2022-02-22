Vestcor Inc Reduces Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,415,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $88,884,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

