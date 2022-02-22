Vestcor Inc Sells 168 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average of $188.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

