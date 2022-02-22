Vestcor Inc Sells 170 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $299.57 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.06 and its 200 day moving average is $366.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

