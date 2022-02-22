Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 65,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,508. Vinci has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

