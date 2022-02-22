Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.45 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

