Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of VNOM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.45 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.38.
In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.
About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
