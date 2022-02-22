Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 24,855,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,886,045. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 79,807.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 226,652 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 91,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

