Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 31,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,282. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.