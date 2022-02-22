Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $746.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) to post $746.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
