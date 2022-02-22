Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $746.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) to post $746.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,827. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

