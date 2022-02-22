Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

