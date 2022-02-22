Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 216,425 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 457.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,425 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,262,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $92.95.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

