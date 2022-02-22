Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,482 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.84% of RealReal worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in RealReal by 185.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 76,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.